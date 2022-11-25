 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in September 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 89.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 26.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 194.77% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 22.90 on November 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.34% over the last 12 months.

Nitco
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.18 91.00 89.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.18 91.00 89.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.32 8.51 6.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.21 63.71 58.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.70 1.46 1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.25 13.35 13.76
Depreciation 7.40 7.38 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.61 11.32 18.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.92 -14.73 -16.39
Other Income 1.38 1.75 5.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.54 -12.98 -11.03
Interest 18.59 17.01 15.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.12 -29.99 -26.81
Exceptional Items -- -8.52 --
P/L Before Tax -36.12 -38.51 -26.81
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.12 -38.51 -26.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.12 -38.51 -26.81
Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -36.12 -38.51 -26.81
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.79
Diluted EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.79
Diluted EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

