    Nitco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

    November 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in September 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 89.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 26.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 194.77% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.

    Nitco shares closed at 22.90 on November 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.34% over the last 12 months.

    Nitco
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.1891.0089.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.1891.0089.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.328.516.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.2163.7158.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.701.461.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2513.3513.76
    Depreciation7.407.387.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6111.3218.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.92-14.73-16.39
    Other Income1.381.755.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.54-12.98-11.03
    Interest18.5917.0115.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.12-29.99-26.81
    Exceptional Items---8.52--
    P/L Before Tax-36.12-38.51-26.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.12-38.51-26.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.12-38.51-26.81
    Minority Interest0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-36.12-38.51-26.81
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-5.31-3.79
    Diluted EPS-5.06-5.31-3.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-5.31-3.79
    Diluted EPS-5.06-5.31-3.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 25, 2022 09:44 am