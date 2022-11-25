Nitco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y
November 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in September 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 89.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 26.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 194.77% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 22.90 on November 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.34% over the last 12 months.
|Nitco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.18
|91.00
|89.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.18
|91.00
|89.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.32
|8.51
|6.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.21
|63.71
|58.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|1.46
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.25
|13.35
|13.76
|Depreciation
|7.40
|7.38
|7.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.61
|11.32
|18.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.92
|-14.73
|-16.39
|Other Income
|1.38
|1.75
|5.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.54
|-12.98
|-11.03
|Interest
|18.59
|17.01
|15.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.12
|-29.99
|-26.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.12
|-38.51
|-26.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.12
|-38.51
|-26.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.12
|-38.51
|-26.81
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.12
|-38.51
|-26.81
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited