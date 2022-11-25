Nitco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in September 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 89.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 26.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 194.77% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 22.90 on November 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.34% over the last 12 months.