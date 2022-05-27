Nitco Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.52 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.52 crore in March 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 119.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 48.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)