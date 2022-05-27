 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitco Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.52 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.52 crore in March 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 119.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 48.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Nitco
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.52 120.47 119.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.52 120.47 119.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.47 6.49 8.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.62 87.22 80.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.29 4.91 3.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 13.46 13.21
Depreciation 7.37 7.54 8.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.98 15.02 36.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.55 -14.18 -31.28
Other Income 0.75 0.34 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.80 -13.84 -30.05
Interest 16.44 16.69 14.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -37.24 -30.52 -44.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -37.24 -30.52 -44.58
Tax 0.00 -- 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.24 -30.52 -48.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.24 -30.52 -48.34
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -37.25 -30.52 -48.35
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.14 -6.66
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.14 -6.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.14 -6.66
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.14 -6.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 11:52 am
