Nitco Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.75 crore, down 53.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.75 crore in March 2020 down 53.09% from Rs. 170.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2020 down 772.35% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2019.

Nitco EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2019.

Nitco shares closed at 18.10 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.23% returns over the last 6 months and -47.15% over the last 12 months.