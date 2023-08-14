English
    Nitco Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.43 crore in June 2023 up 1.58% from Rs. 91.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.77 crore in June 2023 up 14.91% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 up 41.96% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    Nitco shares closed at 18.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.

    Nitco
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.43105.7891.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.43105.7891.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.6610.358.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.1970.4663.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.025.011.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6514.0813.35
    Depreciation7.247.077.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8722.0311.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.20-23.22-14.73
    Other Income1.710.801.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.49-22.42-12.98
    Interest21.9518.8117.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.44-41.24-29.99
    Exceptional Items---0.89-8.52
    P/L Before Tax-32.44-42.13-38.51
    Tax0.33----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.77-42.13-38.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.77-42.13-38.51
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-32.77-42.14-38.51
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.56-5.86-5.31
    Diluted EPS-4.56-5.68-5.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.56-5.86-5.31
    Diluted EPS-4.56-5.68-5.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

