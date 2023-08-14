Nitco Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.43 crore in June 2023 up 1.58% from Rs. 91.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.77 crore in June 2023 up 14.91% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 up 41.96% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

Nitco shares closed at 18.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.