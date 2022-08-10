Nitco Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in June 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 79.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 24.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.00
|120.52
|79.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.00
|120.52
|79.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.51
|11.47
|5.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.71
|85.62
|57.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.46
|3.29
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.35
|13.35
|12.78
|Depreciation
|7.38
|7.37
|7.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.32
|20.98
|13.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.73
|-21.55
|-17.17
|Other Income
|1.75
|0.75
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.98
|-20.80
|-16.14
|Interest
|17.01
|16.44
|15.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.99
|-37.24
|-31.56
|Exceptional Items
|-8.52
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.51
|-37.24
|-31.56
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.51
|-37.24
|-31.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.51
|-37.24
|-31.56
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.51
|-37.25
|-31.56
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-5.14
|-4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-5.14
|-4.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-5.14
|-4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-5.14
|-4.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited