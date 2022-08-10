Nitco Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in June 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 79.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 24.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.09% over the last 12 months.