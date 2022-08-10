 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nitco Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.00 crore in June 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 79.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 24.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.09% over the last 12 months.

Nitco
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.00 120.52 79.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.00 120.52 79.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.51 11.47 5.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.71 85.62 57.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.46 3.29 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 13.35 12.78
Depreciation 7.38 7.37 7.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.32 20.98 13.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.73 -21.55 -17.17
Other Income 1.75 0.75 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.98 -20.80 -16.14
Interest 17.01 16.44 15.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.99 -37.24 -31.56
Exceptional Items -8.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.51 -37.24 -31.56
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.51 -37.24 -31.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.51 -37.24 -31.56
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.51 -37.25 -31.56
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.44
Diluted EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.44
Diluted EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Nitco #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.