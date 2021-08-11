Nitco Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore, up 239.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore in June 2021 up 239.17% from Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2021 up 39.99% from Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2020.

Nitco shares closed at 22.15 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 35.89% over the last 12 months.