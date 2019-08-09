Nitco Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.66 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.66 crore in June 2019 up 12.09% from Rs. 124.59 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2019 up 21.24% from Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 98.26% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2018.
Nitco shares closed at 21.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.72% returns over the last 6 months and -71.67% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:57 pm