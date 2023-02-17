 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 120.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 73.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

Nitco
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.73 74.18 120.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.73 74.18 120.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.13 10.32 6.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.24 50.21 87.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -0.70 4.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.04 13.25 13.46
Depreciation 7.40 7.40 7.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.11 12.61 15.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.71 -18.92 -14.18
Other Income 0.61 1.38 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.10 -17.54 -13.84
Interest 18.94 18.59 16.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.04 -36.12 -30.52
Exceptional Items -6.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.48 -36.12 -30.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.48 -36.12 -30.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.48 -36.12 -30.52
Minority Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -34.47 -36.12 -30.52
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.14
Diluted EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.14
Diluted EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
