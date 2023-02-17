English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 120.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 73.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

    Nitco shares closed at 23.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.

    Nitco
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.7374.18120.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.7374.18120.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1310.326.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.2450.2187.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-0.704.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0413.2513.46
    Depreciation7.407.407.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1112.6115.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.71-18.92-14.18
    Other Income0.611.380.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.10-17.54-13.84
    Interest18.9418.5916.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.04-36.12-30.52
    Exceptional Items-6.44----
    P/L Before Tax-34.48-36.12-30.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.48-36.12-30.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.48-36.12-30.52
    Minority Interest0.000.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.47-36.12-30.52
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-5.06-4.14
    Diluted EPS-4.80-5.06-4.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-5.06-4.14
    Diluted EPS-4.80-5.06-4.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Nitco #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am