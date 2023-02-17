Nitco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 120.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 73.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 23.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.
|Nitco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.73
|74.18
|120.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.73
|74.18
|120.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.13
|10.32
|6.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76.24
|50.21
|87.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-0.70
|4.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.04
|13.25
|13.46
|Depreciation
|7.40
|7.40
|7.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.11
|12.61
|15.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.71
|-18.92
|-14.18
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.38
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.10
|-17.54
|-13.84
|Interest
|18.94
|18.59
|16.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.04
|-36.12
|-30.52
|Exceptional Items
|-6.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.48
|-36.12
|-30.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.48
|-36.12
|-30.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.48
|-36.12
|-30.52
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.47
|-36.12
|-30.52
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited