Nitco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 120.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 73.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 23.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.