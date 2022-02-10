Nitco Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.47 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.47 crore in December 2021 up 12.5% from Rs. 107.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021 down 27.6% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021 down 197.17% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

Nitco shares closed at 31.95 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.