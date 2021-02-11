Nitco Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.08 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.08 crore in December 2020 down 6.98% from Rs. 115.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 84.91% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2019.

Nitco shares closed at 23.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)