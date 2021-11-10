Nirlon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore, down 0.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore in September 2021 down 0.84% from Rs. 80.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2021 up 1.08% from Rs. 33.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.34 crore in September 2021 down 2.49% from Rs. 61.88 crore in September 2020.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2020.

Nirlon shares closed at 425.15 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.22% returns over the last 6 months and 76.70% over the last 12 months.