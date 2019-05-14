Nirlon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore, up 3.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore in March 2019 up 3.59% from Rs. 74.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019 up 179.99% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.95 crore in March 2019 up 8.7% from Rs. 50.55 crore in March 2018.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.

Nirlon shares closed at 196.25 on May 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.