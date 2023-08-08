Nirlon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.26 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 138.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.78 crore in June 2023 up 250.07% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.87 crore in June 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2022.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

Nirlon shares closed at 422.55 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.