    Nirlon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.26 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirlon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 138.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.78 crore in June 2023 up 250.07% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.87 crore in June 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2022.

    Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    Nirlon shares closed at 422.55 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.

    Nirlon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.26148.12138.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.26148.12138.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.101.27
    Depreciation13.8414.9136.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8030.4230.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.22101.7070.04
    Other Income0.810.360.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.03102.0570.80
    Interest30.1529.3347.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.8872.7323.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.8872.7323.03
    Tax23.1023.018.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.7849.7114.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.7849.7114.22
    Equity Share Capital90.1290.1290.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.521.58
    Diluted EPS5.525.521.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.521.58
    Diluted EPS5.525.521.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

