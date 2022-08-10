 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nirlon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.22 crore, up 84.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirlon are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.22 crore in June 2022 up 84.14% from Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022 down 46.41% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2022 up 107.68% from Rs. 51.84 crore in June 2021.

Nirlon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Nirlon shares closed at 381.15 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.

Nirlon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.22 136.99 75.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.22 136.99 75.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.27 1.15 1.20
Depreciation 36.86 36.09 11.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.05 23.06 23.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.04 76.68 39.34
Other Income 0.76 0.69 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.80 77.37 40.35
Interest 47.77 21.99 3.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.03 55.38 36.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.03 55.38 36.63
Tax 8.81 18.34 10.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.22 37.04 26.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.22 37.04 26.53
Equity Share Capital 90.12 90.12 90.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 4.11 2.94
Diluted EPS 1.58 4.11 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 4.11 2.94
Diluted EPS 1.58 4.11 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nirlon #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.