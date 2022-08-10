Nirlon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.22 crore, up 84.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.22 crore in June 2022 up 84.14% from Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022 down 46.41% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2022 up 107.68% from Rs. 51.84 crore in June 2021.

Nirlon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Nirlon shares closed at 381.15 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.