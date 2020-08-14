Nirlon Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore, up 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore in June 2020 up 5.87% from Rs. 75.37 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.48 crore in June 2020 up 26.66% from Rs. 25.64 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.72 crore in June 2020 up 3.44% from Rs. 58.70 crore in June 2019.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2019.

Nirlon shares closed at 241.25 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.22% returns over the last 6 months and 20.08% over the last 12 months.