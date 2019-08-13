Nirlon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.37 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.37 crore in June 2019 up 2.22% from Rs. 73.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.64 crore in June 2019 up 71.34% from Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.70 crore in June 2019 up 2.6% from Rs. 57.21 crore in June 2018.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2018.

Nirlon shares closed at 200.00 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.84% over the last 12 months.