Nirlon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.72 crore, up 55.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirlon are:Net Sales at Rs 143.72 crore in December 2022 up 55.29% from Rs. 92.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.54 crore in December 2022 up 297.46% from Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.58 crore in December 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.
Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021. Nirlon shares closed at 361.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations143.72142.5992.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations143.72142.5992.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.351.301.24
Depreciation13.3937.6216.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.3824.7517.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.6078.9257.77
Other Income0.591.260.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.1980.1758.12
Interest26.9421.646.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.2558.5352.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.2558.5352.12
Tax24.7118.0838.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.5440.4513.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.5440.4513.47
Equity Share Capital90.1290.1290.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.944.491.49
Diluted EPS5.944.491.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.944.491.49
Diluted EPS5.944.491.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
