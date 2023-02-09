Nirlon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.72 crore, up 55.29% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 143.72 142.59 92.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 143.72 142.59 92.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.35 1.30 1.24 Depreciation 13.39 37.62 16.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.38 24.75 17.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.60 78.92 57.77 Other Income 0.59 1.26 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.19 80.17 58.12 Interest 26.94 21.64 6.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.25 58.53 52.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.25 58.53 52.12 Tax 24.71 18.08 38.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.54 40.45 13.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.54 40.45 13.47 Equity Share Capital 90.12 90.12 90.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.94 4.49 1.49 Diluted EPS 5.94 4.49 1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.94 4.49 1.49 Diluted EPS 5.94 4.49 1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited