Nirlon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.72 crore, up 55.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirlon are:Net Sales at Rs 143.72 crore in December 2022 up 55.29% from Rs. 92.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.54 crore in December 2022 up 297.46% from Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.58 crore in December 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.
Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021.
|Nirlon shares closed at 361.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.
|Nirlon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.72
|142.59
|92.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.72
|142.59
|92.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.30
|1.24
|Depreciation
|13.39
|37.62
|16.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.38
|24.75
|17.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.60
|78.92
|57.77
|Other Income
|0.59
|1.26
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.19
|80.17
|58.12
|Interest
|26.94
|21.64
|6.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.25
|58.53
|52.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|78.25
|58.53
|52.12
|Tax
|24.71
|18.08
|38.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.54
|40.45
|13.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.54
|40.45
|13.47
|Equity Share Capital
|90.12
|90.12
|90.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.94
|4.49
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.94
|4.49
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.94
|4.49
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|5.94
|4.49
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited