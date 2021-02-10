Nirlon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.07 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.07 crore in December 2020 up 4.52% from Rs. 76.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.80 crore in December 2020 up 20.26% from Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.49 crore in December 2020 up 7.54% from Rs. 57.18 crore in December 2019.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2019.

Nirlon shares closed at 289.15 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)