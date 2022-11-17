Nirav Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, down 25.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 3.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Nirav Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2021.

Nirav Comm shares closed at 423.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.