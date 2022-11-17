English
    Nirav Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, down 25.82% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirav Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 3.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Nirav Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2021.

    Nirav Comm shares closed at 423.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.

    Nirav Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.771.733.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.771.733.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.331.062.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.080.090.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.160.15
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.840.340.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.060.11
    Other Income0.160.180.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.240.27
    Interest0.010.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.290.240.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.290.240.27
    Tax0.070.070.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.180.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.180.22
    Equity Share Capital0.390.390.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.654.765.04
    Diluted EPS10.654.765.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.654.765.04
    Diluted EPS10.654.765.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm