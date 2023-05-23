Nirav Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in March 2023 down 22.93% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Nirav Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.51 in March 2022.

Nirav Comm shares closed at 459.90 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.