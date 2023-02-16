Nirav Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.98 2.77 1.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.98 2.77 1.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.04 2.33 2.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.34 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -1.08 -0.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.18 0.17 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.75 0.84 0.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.15 -0.18 Other Income 0.19 0.16 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.30 0.16 Interest -- 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 0.29 0.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.15 0.29 0.16 Tax 0.02 0.07 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 0.23 0.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 0.23 0.12 Equity Share Capital 0.39 0.39 0.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.75 10.65 3.10 Diluted EPS 36.75 10.65 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.75 10.65 3.10 Diluted EPS 36.75 10.65 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited