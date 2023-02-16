Nirav Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nirav Commercial are:Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.63% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Nirav Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 36.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in December 2021.
|Nirav Comm shares closed at 455.90 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and 0.94% over the last 12 months.
|Nirav Commercial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.98
|2.77
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.98
|2.77
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.04
|2.33
|2.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.34
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-1.08
|-0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.84
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.15
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.16
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.30
|0.16
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.29
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.29
|0.16
|Tax
|0.02
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|0.23
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|0.23
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|0.39
|0.39
|0.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.75
|10.65
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|36.75
|10.65
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.75
|10.65
|3.10
|Diluted EPS
|36.75
|10.65
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited