Nirav Comm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 10.53% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 98.6% from Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 97.9% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2020.

Nirav Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 221.03 in December 2020.

Nirav Comm shares closed at 473.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and 112.07% over the last 12 months.