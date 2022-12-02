English
    Niraj Ispat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

    December 02, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niraj Ispat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in September 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 53.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2021.

    Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)

    Niraj Ispat Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.811.571.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.811.571.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.830.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.090.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.220.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.490.26
    Other Income0.150.140.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.590.640.40
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.590.640.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.590.640.38
    Tax0.150.160.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.480.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.480.29
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.297.924.76
    Diluted EPS7.297.924.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.297.924.76
    Diluted EPS7.297.924.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
