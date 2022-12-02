Niraj Ispat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in September 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 53.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2021.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)