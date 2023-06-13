Niraj Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 21.31% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 231.28% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)