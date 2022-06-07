Niraj Ispat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 45.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2021.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)