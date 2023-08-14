Niraj Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 37.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 37.87% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 57.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 54.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Niraj Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.92 in June 2022.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)