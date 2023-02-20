Niraj Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.