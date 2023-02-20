Niraj Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.94% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2021.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)