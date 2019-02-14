Niraj Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in December 2018 down 4.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 34.2% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 12.2% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Niraj Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.41 in December 2017.

Niraj Ispat shares closed at 10.00 on October 26, 2016 (NSE)