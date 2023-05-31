Niraj Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.46 crore, up 96.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.46 crore in March 2023 up 96.47% from Rs. 159.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 71.61% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 47.43% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 29.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.