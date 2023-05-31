English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Niraj Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.46 crore, up 96.47% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niraj Cement Structurals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.46 crore in March 2023 up 96.47% from Rs. 159.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 71.61% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 47.43% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022.

    Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    Niraj Cement shares closed at 29.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.

    Niraj Cement Structurals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.46105.00159.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.46105.00159.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.89102.12155.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.28-0.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.370.33
    Depreciation0.310.360.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.932.101.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.720.452.36
    Other Income1.150.852.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.871.304.52
    Interest0.230.190.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.641.114.49
    Exceptional Items-3.00-0.15-2.90
    P/L Before Tax3.640.961.58
    Tax1.700.250.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.940.711.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.940.711.13
    Equity Share Capital40.1640.1640.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.180.31
    Diluted EPS0.540.170.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.180.31
    Diluted EPS0.540.170.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm