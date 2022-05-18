Niraj Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.54 crore, up 251.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.54 crore in March 2022 up 251.88% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 1232.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022 up 181.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 32.45 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)