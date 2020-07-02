Niraj Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in March 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 43.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020 up 152.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 53.30 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 258.92% returns over the last 6 months and 334.04% over the last 12 months.