Niraj Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.49% from Rs. 80.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 52.1% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 44.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.26% returns over the last 6 months and 52.76% over the last 12 months.