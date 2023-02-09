Niraj Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 60.25% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niraj Cement Structurals are:Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.25% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 27.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
|Niraj Cement shares closed at 29.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.75% over the last 12 months.
|Niraj Cement Structurals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.00
|106.61
|65.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.00
|106.61
|65.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.12
|104.17
|63.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.31
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|1.07
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.66
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.25
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|1.91
|0.94
|Interest
|0.19
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.89
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|-0.85
|-0.25
|P/L Before Tax
|0.96
|1.04
|0.64
|Tax
|0.25
|0.24
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.71
|0.80
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.71
|0.80
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.20
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.11
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.20
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.11
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited