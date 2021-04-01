Niraj Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, down 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in December 2020 down 39.47% from Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 72.42% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 down 39.13% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 41.25 on March 31, 2021 (NSE)