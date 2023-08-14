Niraj Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.48% from Rs. 80.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 41.58% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 31.69% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

Niraj Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 44.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.97% returns over the last 6 months and 53.45% over the last 12 months.