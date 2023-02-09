Niraj Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 60.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 38.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.