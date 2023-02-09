English
    Niraj Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 60.27% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niraj Cement Structurals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 38.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    Niraj Cement Structurals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.00106.6265.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.00106.6265.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.12104.1763.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.400.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.320.24
    Depreciation0.360.360.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.151.121.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.600.35
    Other Income0.851.250.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.850.92
    Interest0.190.020.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.051.830.87
    Exceptional Items-0.15-0.85-0.25
    P/L Before Tax0.900.980.62
    Tax0.230.230.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.660.750.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.660.750.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.660.750.48
    Equity Share Capital40.1640.1640.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.190.11
    Diluted EPS0.170.190.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.190.11
    Diluted EPS0.170.190.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
