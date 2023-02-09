Niraj Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 60.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 38.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

Niraj Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Niraj Cement shares closed at 29.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.75% over the last 12 months.