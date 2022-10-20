 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.98 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.98 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 304.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.55 crore in September 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 200.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.47 crore in September 2022 down 3.95% from Rs. 273.25 crore in September 2021.

Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in September 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 265.20 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and -42.11% over the last 12 months.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.98 294.61 304.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.98 294.61 304.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.63 70.72 67.48
Depreciation 6.91 6.65 6.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.69 49.37 51.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.75 167.87 178.90
Other Income 73.81 -6.70 87.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.56 161.17 266.87
Interest 0.76 0.93 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 254.80 160.24 265.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 254.80 160.24 265.75
Tax 58.25 39.29 65.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.55 120.95 200.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.55 120.95 200.39
Equity Share Capital 623.04 622.51 620.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 1.94 3.23
Diluted EPS 3.13 1.92 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.15 1.94 3.23
Diluted EPS 3.13 1.92 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
