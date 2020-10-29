Nippon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.51 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.51 crore in September 2020 down 15.18% from Rs. 283.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.58 crore in September 2020 up 5.01% from Rs. 133.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.52 crore in September 2020 up 17.2% from Rs. 165.97 crore in September 2019.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2019.

Nippon shares closed at 273.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.47% over the last 12 months.