Nippon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore in March 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 314.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.96 crore in March 2023 up 16.6% from Rs. 170.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.39 crore in March 2023 up 6.81% from Rs. 236.29 crore in March 2022.