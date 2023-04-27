 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 325.23 crore in March 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 314.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.96 crore in March 2023 up 16.6% from Rs. 170.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.39 crore in March 2023 up 6.81% from Rs. 236.29 crore in March 2022.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 325.23 330.39 314.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 325.23 330.39 314.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.21 68.15 68.69
Depreciation 7.96 7.56 6.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.91 52.76 43.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.15 201.92 194.94
Other Income 46.28 58.58 34.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.43 260.50 229.41
Interest 1.14 1.06 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.29 259.44 228.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.29 259.44 228.30
Tax 44.33 60.96 57.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.96 198.48 170.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.96 198.48 170.64
Equity Share Capital 623.18 623.15 622.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.19 2.75
Diluted EPS 3.19 3.17 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.19 2.75
Diluted EPS 3.19 3.17 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited