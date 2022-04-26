 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.04 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.04 crore in March 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 279.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 157.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.29 crore in March 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 215.27 crore in March 2021.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 317.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.04 315.00 279.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.04 315.00 279.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.69 67.20 60.33
Depreciation 6.88 6.32 6.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.53 43.56 59.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.94 197.92 152.89
Other Income 34.47 30.73 55.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.41 228.65 208.36
Interest 1.11 0.64 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.30 228.01 207.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 228.30 228.01 207.42
Tax 57.66 59.13 50.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.64 168.88 157.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.64 168.88 157.37
Equity Share Capital 622.02 621.82 616.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 2.72 2.51
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.66 2.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 2.72 2.51
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.66 2.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:32 pm
