Nippon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.75 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.75 crore in March 2021 up 9.92% from Rs. 254.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.37 crore in March 2021 up 1224.66% from Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.27 crore in March 2021 up 368.59% from Rs. 45.94 crore in March 2020.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Nippon shares closed at 338.65 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 43.43% over the last 12 months.