Nippon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 280.94 crore, up 30.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.94 crore in June 2021 up 30.42% from Rs. 215.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.30 crore in June 2021 up 14.46% from Rs. 149.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.44 crore in June 2021 up 13.45% from Rs. 204.01 crore in June 2020.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2020.

Nippon shares closed at 420.65 on August 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.31% over the last 12 months.