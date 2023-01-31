Nippon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.53% from Rs. 168.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.06 crore in December 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 234.97 crore in December 2021.