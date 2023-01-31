 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.53% from Rs. 168.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.06 crore in December 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 234.97 crore in December 2021.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.39 308.98 315.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.39 308.98 315.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.15 70.63 67.20
Depreciation 7.56 6.91 6.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.76 49.69 43.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.92 181.75 197.92
Other Income 58.58 73.81 30.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.50 255.56 228.65
Interest 1.06 0.76 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.44 254.80 228.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.44 254.80 228.01
Tax 60.96 58.25 59.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.48 196.55 168.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.48 196.55 168.88
Equity Share Capital 623.15 623.04 621.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.16 2.72
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.13 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.15 2.72
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.13 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
