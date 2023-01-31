English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nippon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 330.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.53% from Rs. 168.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.06 crore in December 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 234.97 crore in December 2021.

    Nippon Life India Asset Management
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations330.39308.98315.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations330.39308.98315.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.1570.6367.20
    Depreciation7.566.916.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.7649.6943.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.92181.75197.92
    Other Income58.5873.8130.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.50255.56228.65
    Interest1.060.760.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax259.44254.80228.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax259.44254.80228.01
    Tax60.9658.2559.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities198.48196.55168.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.48196.55168.88
    Equity Share Capital623.15623.04621.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.162.72
    Diluted EPS3.173.132.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.152.72
    Diluted EPS3.173.132.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited